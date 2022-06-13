Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declares $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

AC stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,779.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $534,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

