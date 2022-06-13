AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.82) to £111 ($139.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. 317,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,979. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.