Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $114.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ATLKY stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

