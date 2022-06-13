Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 426,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,846. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Atotech has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,443,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 483,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 688,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,146,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 693,730 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 6,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 866,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 853,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

