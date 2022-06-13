Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Up 241.4% in May

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE AUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. 16,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 717,491 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 235.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

