Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 64,349 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $54.90 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

