Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

