Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Lifted by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Baidu by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

