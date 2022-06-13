Ball (NYSE:BALL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:BALL opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Ball has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

