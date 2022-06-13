Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Grupo Santander

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
NYSE BMA opened at $12.67 on Monday. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32.
About Banco Macro (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
