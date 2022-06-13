Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,279 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $164,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.42.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $390.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.81 and a 200 day moving average of $453.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.76 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

