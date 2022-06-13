Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $259.48 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.12% of PayPal worth $259,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

