Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $55.77 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moderna were worth $55,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,375,000 after buying an additional 424,404 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

MRNA stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

