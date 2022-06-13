Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $671.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

