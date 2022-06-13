Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,596 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $308,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $476.53 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $447.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

