Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,670 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $380.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.98 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

