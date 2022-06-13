Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 147,988 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,988 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $71,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $174.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

