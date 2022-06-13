Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 60,836 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 60,836 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $209,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

