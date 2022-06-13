Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €69.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €69.50 ($74.73) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

