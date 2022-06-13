Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.74 ($2.94) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.25). The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.