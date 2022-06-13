Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.74 ($2.94) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.25). The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

About Telefónica Deutschland (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

