Barclays Begins Coverage on Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.79.

TSE:SLF opened at C$61.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.90. The firm has a market cap of C$35.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a current ratio of 15,951.83, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

