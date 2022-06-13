Barclays Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $289.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $300.00 to $289.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.15.

MCD stock opened at $237.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 263.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

