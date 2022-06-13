Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 24,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 31.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

