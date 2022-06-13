Battery Future Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:BFACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th

Battery Future Acquisition’s (NYSE:BFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Battery Future Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Battery Future Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NYSE BFACU opened at $10.02 on Monday.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.