Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($105.38) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €80.54 ($86.60) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a one year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

