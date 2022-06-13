BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$67.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.85. BCE has a 12-month low of C$60.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.6000001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

