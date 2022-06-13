BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$67.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.85. BCE has a 12-month low of C$60.34 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.6000001 EPS for the current year.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
