Benchmark Trims Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Target Price to $12.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.96. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of 5.10 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.