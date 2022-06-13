Berenberg Bank Trims J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Target Price to GBX 230

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.38).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 204.90 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.