Berenberg Bank Trims Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Target Price to 2,100.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,631.25.

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $269.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.64. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $192.37 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

