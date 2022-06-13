Betterment LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.94 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

