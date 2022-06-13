Betterment LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $113.77 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

