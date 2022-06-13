Betterment LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.