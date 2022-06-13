BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,540.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,540 ($55.10) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($54.62), with a volume of 69798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,395 ($53.34).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 131.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,298.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,977.07.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
