Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of BIR opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.98. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,000. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,000 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

