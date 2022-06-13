Bitball Treasure Price Hits $6.23 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00026347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 52% against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $12,864.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004081 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

