Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $270.61 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $270.61 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.45 or 0.00065979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00289090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005094 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

