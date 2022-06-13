Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $193,363.33 and approximately $552.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004500 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 184,397 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

