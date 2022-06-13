BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

BJRI opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $580.12 million, a P/E ratio of 825.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

