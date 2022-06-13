Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,381 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.76. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

