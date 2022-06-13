Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

