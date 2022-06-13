BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

