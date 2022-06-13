BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CII opened at $18.56 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

