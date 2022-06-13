BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:CII opened at $18.56 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
