BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.51.
About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
