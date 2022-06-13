BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

