BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BIT opened at $14.88 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
