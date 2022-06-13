BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BIT opened at $14.88 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

