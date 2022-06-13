Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Down 72.8% in May

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BTT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,479. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
