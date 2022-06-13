Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Down 72.8% in May

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,479. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.