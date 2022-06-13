BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MUC opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

