BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. 157,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

