BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 144.2% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MUJ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,617. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.