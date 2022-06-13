BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE MYD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
