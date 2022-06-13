BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

