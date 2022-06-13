BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MYN stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

